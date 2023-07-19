Former president shared senator Ciro Nogueira’s publication on Bolsa Família data released on this 3rd (18.jul)

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (July 18, 2023) that the “daily routine of lies” of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) increases more and more. The former chief executive criticized the petista on his Telegram channel by sharing the publication of the national president of the PP (Progressives), senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), which stated that the disclosure of erroneous Bolsa Família data is a “family size shame”. The Ministry of Development said in a note that it included 1.3 million families in the program, but concealed that, since December 31 (the last day of the Bolsonaro government), the number of beneficiaries has dropped by 700,000.