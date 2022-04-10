Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on YouTube’s decision: “We reserve the right to resort to the competent Russian authorities to demand that they take the necessary measures, against the background of this delisting decision.”

The spokeswoman described the decision as a “blatant digital forced censorship”, considering that the new facts require the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conduct a “radical review of the working formula, and whether it is appropriate to continue its relations” with the American platform.

The Russian variant is ready

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, it has faced severe restrictions from major communication platforms, which prompted it to block Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms, and threaten YouTube with a similar fate, while at the same time preparing local alternatives, including “Vokentaki” as an alternative to Facebook, and “Rosgram”. An alternative to Instagram, and Rutube an alternative to YouTube.

And the organizers of Rotube, launched by “Gazprom Media” in 2006, announced that its users have increased significantly recently.

According to Alexander Garov, CEO of “Gazprom Media”, “The audience of Rotube is increasing by 150 to 450 thousand people per day, and video downloads have increased from 3,000 to 40,000 times per day, and despite that, the service works perfectly and there are no technical problems, because it has secured sufficient numbers. of the necessary technical services and equipment.

With the intensification of the Ukrainian crisis, YouTube banned access to Russian state-linked media channels, including RT and Sputnik.

Russia has demanded that Google stop publishing what it described as “threats to Russian citizens” on its YouTube platform, including ads calling for the suspension of communication systems on the Russian and Belarusian railways.

many features

Moscow-based media expert, Nagham Kabas, says that YouTube wants to impose restrictions on all Russian media, and when you publish videos from Russia, it deletes them.

She added to “Sky News Arabia” that the Russian platform Rotube has now had millions of subscribers from Russia and Russian-speaking countries, such as Kazakhstan and Belarus, and all Russian media have moved to this platform.

As for the advantages of the new platform, including the presence of specialized channels in animals, scientific life, inventions and the world of cars, and making food orders through it after knowing the restaurants around you, and it can help to reach the destination that the person wants to reach, according to Kabbas.

Quick win

What increased the spread of Rotube was that a number of Russian influencers on YouTube moved to the Russian platform, including Maxim Monakhov, Dmitry Krymsky, and Andrei Chern, who came to the list of the highest-paid bloggers in Forbes magazine.

Psychologist Veronika Stepanova, poet Anna Egoyan, singer and model Vika, whose clips are watched by millions, are also developing channels on Rotube.

To attract more influencers, the platform announced 100 percent monetization, where bloggers earned income within 40 days of publishing their content, and approved users can also upload content immediately, with videos subject to posting moderation.

The Roscosmos Foundation announced its intention to publish a large archive of videos related to research, flights and astronauts via the Rotube service, and it will contain more than 4,000 videos, and it is planned to broadcast future space launches via the service directly, according to “Gazprom Media”.