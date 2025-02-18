Route to Castro Castle: Ascent to a peak of Castellón to enjoy the views of the province

If what you are looking for is to enjoy a hiker route where to discover incredible views of the sea, through cliffs and ravines, you can not miss the route to Castro Castle, in Castellón. This province is surrounded by large ideal natural spaces to enjoy an outdoor walk. Among its many picturesque peoples we find Alfondeguilla, a municipality to the south of Castellón, in the Low Plana region. With at least 870 inhabitants, this population is located in the heart of the Natural Park of the Sierra de Espadán, a protected natural space where we find the route to the Castro Castle.

The journey takes you to Castro Castle, an ancient Arab fortress located at the top of a steep peak. It is a path loaded with history and surrounded by a varied vegetation: from cork oaks and pines to a variety of aromatic shrubs. You can also enjoy a recreational area where to make a stop to replace strength after long roads with slopes.

In addition, at the top of the castle you can appreciate the unimaginable panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea on the days when the sky is clear. A perfect destination for all those who want to enjoy a rural escape in full nature.

Route to Castro Castle





Although it is a circular route of just over 12 kilometers, the journey is moderate – with sections of slopes – and you can enjoy as a family. We will start the route in the parking lot of the Plaza de la Diputación of the town of Alfondeguilla, a perfect place to leave our vehicle. To start the itinerary, we must take an steep track when leaving the town that will later become a path. We continue ascending and diverted to the right, where we will walk along a hillside surrounded by the main protagonist of the journey: the cork oak.

Next, we will continue ascending to the Cantallops Cinabrio mine, an old mercury mine, known as ‘Els Pous Cantallops’. This incredible corner has a vertical well engraved in stone and access to a cave through a stone staircase where you can enjoy shelters and shells. Once we finish our first interest stop, we continue along a path that concludes on a track where a few meters away we will deviate to cross the Horcajo ravine. We resume the climb where before reaching the fridge, we will find a beautiful natural viewpoint. The path will take us through another mine until we reach the geodetic vertex of the fridge peak.

We continue to the right where we will descend towards the fridge of Castro, one of the snow wells that is best preserved in the Valencian Community. After appreciating this incredible construction, we will continue to descend until we reach a track, where we will deviate to the right. After a long time walking along the same path, we will take a road to the left where we will ascend through a curve until we reach a strong climb in the direction of Castro Castle.

Once we have reached the castle and appreciated its impressive panoramic views, we will begin to descend along a road surrounded by immense cork oaks. The path will take us to the source of the Peñeta, an ideal corner to make a break and take a snack. In addition, the area has a recreational area where you can enjoy in company.

After this stop to resume forces, we will continue to take a path where we will cross the Cabrera ravine. Later, we will reach a track where we will take the path of our left. This path will take us in a short time to return to the parking lot where we leave our vehicle at the beginning of the route.

Although the route does not have any type of apparent danger and is suitable for anyone, we must take into account that it has various climbs, some tougher than others. Do not forget to wear adequate clothes and footwear, in addition to plenty of water and something to chop between stop and stop.

Points of interest

Throughout the route we will pass through different key points where to admire different fortifications and appreciate some of the best panoramic views in the area. The most prominent points of interest are:

Cantallop Cinabrio mine. It is an old mercury mine about 30 meters deep. It has a stone -carved well and a cave that you can access by a stone staircase. In addition, it also contains a masonry and brick distillation oven, and a hopper for the storage and feeding of the mineral. Next to the dumps you can observe some copies of ‘Cinabrio Bermellón’, known as Cinabarita, a mineral of the sulfur family.

Castro fridge. It is a snow well that has 12 meters deep and six meters in diameter. In addition, it is covered by a completely renovated conical roof and surrounded by Rodeno stones. These refrigerators were formerly used to collect the snow that fell during the winter. In the cold seasons when the snow became ice they used it to conserve food.

Castro Castle. It is an ancient fortress built in the Islamic period and was used as a defensive structure thanks to its high location. This castle has witnessed various fighting over the years. Although today it is in ruins, it has the remains of its old walls.

In addition, you can take the opportunity to visit the town of Alfondeguilla, a town loaded with history with incredible routes to enjoy nature. The place has a very characteristic historical heritage: from the church of San Bartolomé, an ancient eighteenth -century church to the Font del Frare, a corner that has exceptional vegetation.