The fan of the ball has an appointment with the Route Running 2021 Draft Guide. The water wets and the affirmation made in the first line, inescapable truths. More than 260 profiles of the players who appear at this NFL party, articles by American football specialists in Spanish, an interview that many sports media would like well and, above all, many hours of work behind this mammoth project led by a group of “almost friends” with everything and nothing in common. In cinephile terms, Route Running could be The Fellowship of the Ring, the Goonies, the Patio Band or even the Ocean’s Eleven, each member with a profile of their father and mother, but with a common goal, to make their editor suffer. and designer Eneko and, incidentally, bring the best possible profiles of future football stars. Almost a social work, wow.

To talk about what Route Running and its guide is, AS was able to speak with two of its most visible heads, Álvaro Rodríguez and Alejandro Montoro. However, it would not be fair not to name all the members that make up this “analysis” medium, so there are their names: Adrián Cobo, Aitor Góngora, Diego Luaces, Pablo Fernández and Diego Sanz. “A group that if it were not as it is, could not have made this guide and, above all, it would not make sense,” said Montoro. It happens that this is where all the work of these people lies, in ‘having a good time’. This is deduced when both Rodríguez and Montoro affirm “we will leave it when we stop enjoying doing what we do.”

Everything has a beginning and the Route Running was a lineup of ‘geeks’, “I would be lying if I said that we are not with the hours we put in,” said Montoro, who decided to get together to talk about the players who would take all the flashes of cameras in the NFL universe. Therein lies the first surprise that the server took about the beginnings of Route Running: he did not come to talk about the NCAA (college football) but to talk about the players who make it to the NFL (professional league of this sport). It arose for and for the knowledge of the NFL in Spanish, the rest were added organic to this project. Going to the tangible, the shortlist formed by Montoro, Rodríguez and Diego Sanz began their journey with podcasts in which they spoke of Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley or Jaire Alexandre. So much profile and so much knowledge analysis came to put together that bringing together all that knowledge in a guide so that your listener could have everything more at hand was the natural next. Of course, before saying to do it, one of the members eluded them: Why is there no hue …? ”.

There were, there are and will continue to be because the listener or reader asks for it. On this premise, Route Running has built its work and trajectory with more than 4 guides under its belt and hundreds of hours of listening on its Ivoox and Patreon account. “We have been able to take according to which paths because of the support we have received and because of the responsibility we have with our people,” Rodríguez said. Responsibility acquired voluntarily since none of its members lives from this project and, therefore, we can find from an administrative to a scientific researcher. “We return to the theme of enjoyment, we do it for that. We invest hours for that. If we were not happy doing Route Running, we are all clear that there would be no guide, no Route Running, or anything Montoro exclaimed.

If it is about hours thrown, this last guide has taken many of them. “A great leap in level”, as two of its creators have defined. A job that began when the previous guide ended, without rest and constant, so that NFL fans can get excited with the ‘prospect’ that his team will catch so that later, as happened to the packer fan who writes here, his team selects a QB in the First Round already having Don Aaron Charles Rodgers. In short, life. Returning to this product of enormous quality, statistics, characteristics and comparisons of the Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, Patrick Surtain II on duty is what we will find. This year, yes, it will be the first to come out with a sale price of 5 euros of which 25% will go to the Spanish Association against Cancer. Enjoy and help, huge combination.

Everything has a beginning, as has already been said, but what about an end? They do not contemplate it yet. “We did not dream of this, that our work had the support that it has on Patreon or in the guide, so we are going to enjoy it and when we stop doing it, we will leave,” said Rodríguez. It’s that simple because the genuinely good does not need artifice, because talent emerges when people deserve it, because without enjoying it, nothing makes sense, because you, an NFL lover, need this type of project and this guide. As simple as that.