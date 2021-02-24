In addition to the harsh prison sentences, the ruling of the Ruta del Dinero K made a decision without antecedents in Argentina due to its magnitude: it orders to collect fines from the convicted persons for a total of 4,345 million dollars.

Of that total, Lázaro Báez is responsible for paying 440 million dollars. But if we add their children and Austral Construcciones and their four children, it is another 800 million. Then, the Báez family and its flagship company will have to pay $ 1,320 million, a record number in money laundering lawsuits.

The law against money laundering, enacted during the government of Fernando De la Rúa, establishes that in addition to the prison sentence, the judges may apply fines of up to 10 times the amount washed. As Báez laundered $ 55 million between 2003 and 2015, the oral court fined him 8 times its value and less than his children.

In the historic ruling, it was also ordered remove the legal status of Helvetic Services Group and collect a fine of $ 385 million. It is a mirror company to another in Switzerland led by Argentine Néstor Ramos, who is a fugitive in the trial for the Ruta del Dinero K.

Judge Sebastián Casanello during the investigation put a lot of emphasis on recovering money stolen from the state and it applied international conventions in this regard, which are the basis for today’s ruling.

Apart from the fines the TOF 4 applied the confiscation of illicit silver. The fine is above all the assets of the condemned and the confiscation of black silver. It is about 58 million pesos and more than 5 million dollars on houses, cars and companies in the name of Báez.

On the other hand, the court did not fully recognize the contribution of Leonardo Fariña in his confession. They gave him a 5-year sentence, clarifying that he was entitled to 8 and reduced to 3.

The verdict was read this afternoon in the Federal Oral Court 4 and included the four children of Báez and another twenty of those indicted for alleged money laundering maneuvers.

The sentence came after hearing the last words of the defendants, with the expositions of Martín Erazo and Juan De Rasi, two of the defendants, who in both cases complained because, within the framework of the process, the court had not accepted the proposals made. for their defenses in relation to evidence.

The owner of Austral Construcciones had a request for 12 years in prison from the prosecution, while his defense demanded acquittal and qualified the case as un “judicial circus”.

Báez has been under house arrest since last September, when the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber ordered him that benefit, and he follows the alternatives of the trial by videoconference, like his four children.

The oldest of them, Martín Báez, has been detained in the Ezeiza prison since February 2019 by order of the Court, before a complaint for an attempt to transfer five million dollars when he was inhibited.

The event occurred when the trial had already begun, which was still in person, at the headquarters of the Federal Retirement Courts.

The trial began in October 2018 and the first sections of the debate were expected to last for eight months, but inconveniences were added that ran those deadlines until, finally, the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of hearings from 20 December last March until last June, when it was resumed virtually.

Báez was arrested in April 2016 by order of federal judge Sebastián Casanello, who instructed the case.

In his last intervention during the trial, on December 30, the businessman claimed to be the victim of a “systematic persecution of political power, the press and a large part of the Judiciary.”

The prosecution – represented by Abel Córdoba – had requested 12 years in prison for Báez for the crime of money laundering and a fine of 2,121 million pesos, as he was granted.

