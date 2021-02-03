The trial of Lázaro Báez for alleged money laundering in the case known as “The route of money K” resumed this Wednesday and it is expected that on February 10 there will be a verdict.

The oral debate began at 9:30 am by the Federal Oral Court 4 after the judicial recess in January and with the last words of Martín Báez, the eldest son of the owner of Austral Construcciones, the financier Federico Elaskar, the former accountant of the businessman Daniel Pérez Gadín and others of the 27 accused.

The remaining three children of Báez, Leandro, Luciana and Melina chose not to use their right to say last words before the judges.

The trial by judges Néstor Costabel, Adriana Pallioti and Gabriela López Iñiguez will continue remotely by videoconference in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the hearing will last until 3:30 p.m.

Lázaro Báez, accused of washing almost $ 60 million, is currently under house arrest but his son Martín is still imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison, from where he will have to connect to make use of his right to the last words.

In his case, the process was scheduled for the last hearing on December 30, but his defense explained that for “emotional reasons” he refused to be transferred from his cell to the video conference room to witness the hearing.

Prosecutor Abel Córdoba requested a 12-year prison sentence for the businessman whom he considered responsible for money laundering maneuvers that he estimated at 55 million dollars between 2003 and 2015.

The prosecution claimed 12 years in prison for Báez, detained since June 2016, 9 for Martín; 5 years for Leandro and 4 years and six months in prison for Melina and Luciana.

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested penalties for the accountant Daniel Pérez Gadín (8 years), the lawyer Jorge Chueco (8 years), the repentant Valijero Leandro Fariña (5 years), and the financier Federico Elaskar (4 years and six months). prison).

The defenses of the Báez for their part demanded acquittal while the complaints of the Anticorruption Office, AFIP and the Financial Information Unit also requested effective prison sentences.

Lázaro Báez, who is being investigated by Judge Sebastián Casanello to determine if his estate – which exceeds 205 million dollars – is the product of having acted as a possible front man for the Kirchner family, affirmed that “they turned” his name “into a synonym colloquial of the word figurehead, without a single conviction to prove that it was “.

However, the former bank employee from Santa Cruz did not give details on how managed to acquire 1,400 properties valued at 205 million dollars, when in 2013 it had only declared assets for 66 million pesos before the AFIP.

The Ruta del Dinero K was linked to the cause of the alleged fraud against the State for the irregular assignment of public works to Báez during the Kirchner government. In that file, in charge of TOF 2, Cristina Kirchner and the owner of Grupo Austral are being tried for illicit association.

In the trial by the Route, the irregularities with these works were considered as a precedent crime of the money laundering operations: without this handling of funds, businessman K could not organize the subsequent money laundering.

