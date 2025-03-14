03/14/2025



Updated at 09: 59h.





Valencia already has everything prepared to start this Friday the Failures 2025 With the plant of the Children’s Monuments and this Saturday, March 15, the elders. The capital of Turia, although threatened by rain, already lives between gunpowder, music, art, gastronomy and tradition, and will try to impose itself on weather conditions with five intense days that will culminate with the Cremà of 19.

The almost 400 Falleras commissions of Valencia plant their failures these days and enter a contest divided into multiple categories in which the Special sectionformed by nine cultural associations that exhibit the largest monuments in the city.

However, it is also advisable to visit the failures beyond the special section since its fault artists have exhibited works of great level, some of them marked by satire, ingenuity, grace and social criticism. In fact, it is said that Valencia in Fallas is the Major Ephemeral Art Museum in the World.

Below are the special section failures with relevant information such as its artist and location, of which Valencia also offers a 16 euros bonus on its website to visit the nine from within the enclosure. Applications like Moovit They are useful to find the best public transport route to one of these destinations.









Where are the best Fallas in Valencia

-Cuba-Literate Azorín (Azorín Literato Street, 39, 46004 Valencia)

-Exposició-Misser Mascó (Carrer of the naturalist Arévalo Baca, 46010 Valencia)

-Av. Kingdom of Valencia- Duke of Calabria (C. of the Duke of Calabria, 6, 46005 Valencia)

-L’antiga de Campanar (Carrer d’Avaricio Albiñana, 2, 46015 Valencia)

-Plaza del Pilar (Carrer del Naturalist Arévalo Baca, 46010 Valencia)

-Conde-Conde Altea (Almirante Cadarso Street, 19, 46005 Valencia)

-Convento Jerusalem-Mathematics Marzal C (Alle Convent Jerusalem, 26, 46007 Valencia)

-Plaza Na Jordana (Carrer de Salvador Giner, 9, 46003 Valencia)

-Sueca-Literate Azorín (Carrer de Swedish, 50, 46004 Valencia)

The winner of the special section of the Valencia Fallas will be known Saturday, March 15 In the afternoon once there is a prizes reading of all categories after the end of the collection and closing of the Ninot exhibition. The list of the failures of section 1a is detailed below:

Failures Section 1

– Espartero-Ramón y Cajal

– Ribera-Convent de Santa Clara

– AVINGUDA DE L’OEST

– Mestre Gozalbo-Comte d’Altea

– Esteve-Ciril Amorós

– Ciscar-barrrian

– Comte de Salvatierra-Ciril Amorós

– Santa Genoveva Torres-Arquitect Tolsà

– Plaça del Mercat Central

– Plaça de la Mercé

– Arquebisbe Olaechea-Sant Marcel·lí

– Illes Canàries-Trafalgar

– Sant Vicent-Periodist Azzati

– Just Vilar-Mercat del Cabanyal

– Quart-Palomar

-Llantna-Na Rovella-Av.de l’Oest

– Welsh Jerónima-Litògraf Pascual I Abad

– Quart Extramurs-Velázquez