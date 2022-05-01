Leon, Guanajuato.- a driver in LionGuanajuato, gave its passengers a good time of fun by disguising their transport unit, route 80 in Villa de San Nicolás dressed as a clown to bring joy to the streets of the footwear capital of the world.

The driver identified as Gerardo González Navarro drives unit LE-643, he decorated it so that it looked like a clown on the outside and in every corner he passed and got on and off passengers, people had a positive change in their mood when they saw the unit that contained balloons and was decorated wishing everyone a happy children’s day the infants who got on the truck.

These are some of the photos captured by the lens of Edith Rojas for him AM Newspaper in Leon, Guanajuato:

There are still people who do not stop celebrating life and take advantage of their creativity to show others a human and noble side.