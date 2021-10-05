Rossiglione – The situation in Rossiglione is still dramatic after the passage of the disturbance that devastated western Liguria. “Worse than yesterday, in the hamlet of Monterosso a family with an eighty-year-old and a stable with animals remains isolated, the area of ​​Garrone remained without drinking water “, says the mayor Katia Piccardo who spent the night coordinating the rescuers called to face the emergency.

The Municipality is however reachable again and during the night, with the intervention of the fire brigade, the hamlets of Zucchetta, Albarina, Zanna Bruciata and Pessina were also freed.