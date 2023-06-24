Genoa – Preparations are underway in Stura Valley for the 2023 edition of steps, one of the most eagerly awaited summer events in all of the Ligurian hinterland. The party draws every year hundreds of tourists in the municipality of Rossiglione, coming from both Liguria and Piedmont, for what is in all respects a real one tour of farms and farmhouses of the territory dedicated to music, nature and gastronomy.

The shuttles available to the participants will be operational from 10 am to 7 pm and will touch all the farms participating in the initiative: Battura, Muiazza, Contessa and Musetta.

During the day there will also be the opportunity to visit the Big Bench n.116 of Roussillon and to have passports stamped on farms with the possibility of tasting the typical products.