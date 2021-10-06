Genoa – The record rains that devastated Rossiglione have attracted the attention of Greta Thunberg: the Swedish activist has relaunched on his Twitter profile the post of a weather and climate expert who had written a message on Monday’s event.

“The Rossiglione station – writes the expert reporting the numbers – it recorded rainfall for 740 mm of water between 5.40 in the morning and 5.40 in the afternoon of 4 October: it is the new European record of rain that fell in 12 hours in a locality. Over 883 millimeters of water fell within 24 hours “.

Below, Greta Thunberg’s post on Twitter

Update on the record rainfall in Italy: the station of #Rossiglione in Genoa province, Liguria Region recorded an astonishing amount of 740.6mm of rain in 12 hours (5:40 am-5:40pm Oct 4th) the new European record of rainfall in 12 hours. 883.6mm fell in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/YwlMuQaEn2 – Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) October 5, 2021

The flood in the Savona area and the rain record in Rossiglione The Washington Post also covered.