The Communists of Hauts-de-France, whose representatives met this weekend in Avion, appointed on Saturday the national secretary of the PCF and deputy for the North, Fabien Roussel, as well as the senator of Pas-de-Calais Cathy Apourceau -Poly as leaders for the regional meetings of March 2021. The two parliamentarians are not, at this stage, heads of the list because the formation intends to work towards a “Large gathering of forces and citizens of the left and environmentalists” around a “Project breaking with liberal policies”. A principle adopted unanimously minus two abstentions. “To win, we will have to bring together widely, well beyond our own ranks, to convince people who no longer want to go to vote, who are disgusted with politics”, insisted Fabien Roussel, assuring that the PCF wants “To be very open in the construction of this gathering, on the top of the list as on the content”. While the left, in 2015, withdrew from the second round which pitted Xavier Bertrand against Marine Le Pen, several elected officials including Fabien Roussel, Patrick Kanner (PS) or Karima Delli (EELV) initialed a call to rally, beginning September. Non-signatory, Ugo Bernalicis declared his candidacy on Friday, reaching out to EELV and the PCF, but not to the PS. JH