Today a new Xbox Games Showcase was held, in which some interesting video games were shown that the fanatic users of the brand had already been waiting for a release date for some time. There were also surprises from companies like Atlas, including titles from the personal saga, either without voiceovers or remakes of the main saga.

Here is the summary of the most important shown in the conference:

New Fable Details

After a long time, new content has finally been shown in relation to the new installment of Fable. Thus having light images of the gameplay and a bit of history. It does not yet have a release date.

Reveal the name of Ubisoft’s Star Wars

The Star Wars game that is being developed by Ubisoft is confirmed, this through an advance that may be of interest to fans. It is called Outlaws and it will arrive next year on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Payday 3 release date

The release date for Pay Day 3 is confirmed, a heist game that had released information about its gameplay in recent months. It launches on September 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Get to game pass on day one.

Persona 3 Reload Confirmed

Last Friday, the game known as Persona 3 Reload was leaked to Atlus, a remake of said PS2 video game that will now have an aspect similar to 5 in terms of graphics. It will arrive in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

More details of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

One of the most anticipated games for Xbox, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, made an appearance through a new video trailer. It will arrive on Xbox Series X / S and PC in 2024. It arrives on day one at Game Pass.

Avowed New Trailer and Exit Window

A little more was also revealed about Avowed, an Obsidian Entertainment game that is currently still in development. It is also confirmed that it will arrive in 2024 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Show the next installment of Flight Simulator

A major update for Flight Simulator is released. The same one that is going to be launched at some point in the next year. Coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Departure date for Forza Motosport

A new Forza Motosport video is released, a delivery that looks like a reboot of the franchise in question. It will arrive on October 10 for Xbox Series X / S and PC. Day one in Game Pass.

New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Trailer

Much more of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty, is shown, which will arrive this year on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The specific date is September 26.

Path of The Goddess Revealed

There is a new game from Capcom on the way called Path of The Goddess, which assumes a combat style similar to that of Nioh and also Dark Souls. It will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the future.

Gameplay and release date of Persona 5 Tactica

Another of the games that Seal had leaked to Atlas a couple of days ago was Persona 5 Tactica, which has revealed its first trailer, as well as the official release date. It arrives on November 17 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black console unveiled

Phil Spencer has unveiled a new Xbox Series S console model, which bears the name of Carbon Black. What is most striking is that its hard drive is increased to 1TB SSD storage. It does not have a release date yet.

Atlus introduces Metaphor Re Fantazio

Within what was not leaked to Atlus we have Metaphor Re Fantazio, which seems to have a stronger combination between Persona and Sin Megami Tensei. It will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the future.

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island Revealed

They unveil a collaboration between Sea of ​​Thieves and Monkey Island, which arrives on July 20 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Revealed

One more game from the Yakuza line called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is released, which has not really shown any gameplay. It will arrive on Xbox and PC consoles in 2024.

They present the IP called Clockwork Revolution.

Among all the advances, they reveal Clockwork Revolution, a game that is a kind of tribute to the Bisoshock saga due to its graphics and setting. It will come to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC in the future.

Gameplay and more details of Starfield

To finish everything, the direct focused on Starfield was launched, where in addition to gameplay, they also revealed the special edition control, as well as headphones with full impression of the game. The game launches on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This was the summary of the most important thing that happened in Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.