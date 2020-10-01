BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Bundestag has decided to set up the planned committee of inquiry into the Wirecard scandal. AfD, FDP, Greens and Left voted for the committee on Thursday in the Bundestag. The government factions Union and SPD abstained. The necessary approval of at least a quarter of the 709 members of the Bundestag was thus far reached and even clearly exceeded.

The investigation committee should clarify to what extent the federal government and authorities were informed about incidents at Wirecard and whether they have fulfilled their supervisory duties. It is said to have nine members who have not yet been officially named. The committee can examine witnesses and experts and request access to the files. The constituent meeting is planned for next Thursday (October 8th).

In June, the now insolvent payment service provider Wirecard admitted air bookings of 1.9 billion euros. The Munich public prosecutor’s office assumes that Wirecard has shown fictitious profits since 2015. The damage to the lending banks and investors could add up to 3.2 billion euros./hrz/DP/fba