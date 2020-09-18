BEIJING / TAIPEH (dpa-AFX) – In response to a visit by a high-ranking US diplomat in Taiwan, Beijing has started an unusually large military exercise in the region. The cross-strait combat exercises are a legitimate and necessary measure to respond to the current situation, said Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry, on Friday. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army air force had crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the country’s air defense buffer zone with two H-6 bombers and 16 fighters.

The visit by Keith Krach, a senior US State Department representative, had previously sparked new tensions between Beijing and Washington. China is firmly against any form of official exchange between the United States and Taiwan, a spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday at the same time as the US politician’s arrival.

Krach held talks with Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. The agenda also included meetings with business leaders and a dinner with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

This is the second visit by a high-ranking US politician to Taiwan within a few weeks, which Beijing sees as a gross provocation. In August, US Secretary of Health Alex Azar traveled to Taiwan as the highest-ranking US representative in decades.

Beijing is upset that the communist leadership sees the island as part of the People’s Republic. According to their “one China doctrine”, no state that maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing is actually allowed to maintain official contacts with Taiwan./jpt/DP/eas