MOSCOW / WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The US government has sharply criticized the crackdown by the Russian authorities against supporters of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny. “The US condemned the continued use of brutal tactics against peaceful demonstrators and journalists by the Russian authorities for the second week in a row,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Twitter on Sunday. “We renew our call to Russia to release those imprisoned for exercising their human rights, including Alexei Navalny.”

According to human rights activists, more than 3,000 demonstrators were arrested in new demonstrations by supporters of Navalny in Russia on Sunday. In the capital Moscow alone, there were more than 800. There were several injured.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the US of interfering in internal affairs. The US embassy in Moscow had previously listed exact meeting points and times of demonstrations. Washington is promoting unauthorized protests and wants to try to “keep Russia in check,” the ministry wrote on Facebook./cy/DP/fba