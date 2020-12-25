BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to a survey, about two thirds of Germans want to be vaccinated against the corona virus. In a survey carried out by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 32 percent of those questioned stated that they wanted to be immunized as soon as possible. Another 33 percent are also determined to do so, but first want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against a vaccination, 16 percent are still undecided.

The biggest vaccination campaign to date in Germany will start next Sunday, with tens of millions of people expected to be immunized. One day before the start, the vaccine arrives in the individual federal states on Saturday. The federal government has several tens of thousands of BioNTech cans delivered to a total of 27 locations. From there they will be distributed to the approximately 440 vaccination centers. First, people over 80 as well as nurses and hospital staff who are particularly at risk are to be vaccinated. The first doses are mainly administered by mobile vaccination teams in nursing homes and hospitals.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn will inform about the vaccination campaign on Saturday at a press conference (11 a.m.) in Berlin. He has already prepared the population for possible teething problems: “It will be jerky at the beginning.”

According to the YouGov survey, the willingness to vaccinate increases continuously with age. Of the 18- to 24-year-olds, 54 percent want to be vaccinated, compared to 71 percent of the people over 55. Among AfD voters, the willingness to vaccinate is 51 percent, significantly lower than among supporters of all other parties represented in the Bundestag. It is particularly high among the Greens voters at 82 percent.

A clear majority of 57 percent are also afraid of the side effects of the vaccination. Only a third do not have such fears. 10 percent did not provide any information.

According to the Kiel infection doctor Prof. Helmut Fickenscher, the start of the vaccination on Sunday will not have a significant impact on the course of the pandemic for the time being. “This is because we simply have too many people to vaccinate and will not have enough vaccine available for a long time,” Fickenscher told the German Press Agency. He is director of the Institute for Infection Medicine at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) and President of the German Association for Combating Viral Diseases.

According to Fickenscher, a favorable corona development in 2021 depends on whether the majority of the population is largely vaccinated before winter 2021/22 – be it 60 or 80 percent. By the end of March, eleven to twelve million vaccine doses should be available. Since the preparation has to be administered twice, this amount would be sufficient for approximately 5.5 to 6 million people. Spahn assumes that he will be able to make a “vaccination offer” to all citizens in Germany by the summer – provided that further preparations are approved.

The number of infections in Germany also remained high at Christmas. The health authorities reported 25,533 new infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday within 24 hours. In addition, 412 deaths were recorded. However, the numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expects a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays. Last Friday, with 33,777 new infections, a high was recorded, but this included 3,500 late reports. The high of 952 corona-related deaths was reached on December 16./mfi/DP/zb