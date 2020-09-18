WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – President Donald Trump has announced a swift decision in the poker game about the future of the popular Tiktok video app in the United States. The US government spoke to the software company Oracle and the supermarket giant Walmart, both of which are supposed to join Tiktok, as Trump said on Thursday. “I guess Microsoft is still there,” said the president surprisingly. The software giant had negotiated to buy the Tiktok business in the USA and other countries, but announced a few days ago that its offer had been rejected by the Chinese Tiktok owner Bytedance.

The talks are under time pressure: At the weekend, a Trump decree from the beginning of August will come into force, which prohibits Tiktok doing business with companies and people in the USA. Without a deal, the app threatens to end in the US market, where Tiktok claims to have around 100 million users. Trump describes Tiktok as a security risk on the grounds that Chinese authorities could get data from Americans. Tiktok and Bytedance deny this. A deal for Tiktok must be approved by the president.

Microsoft’s talks had been torpedoed by the Chinese government: They introduced a rule according to which they must agree to the sale of software algorithms abroad. This software, which has been developed over the years, decides, for example, which videos are suggested to a user next – and is considered one of the secrets of Tiktok’s success.

A replacement plan was then quickly worked out, according to which Oracle would act as Tiktok’s technology partner and the global video app business would be brought into a new company based in the USA.

According to media reports, Oracle should take over the storage of data from US users and also get an insight into the software so that there could be no back doors for Chinese authorities. Bytedance would keep the majority in Tiktok, it said, citing informed people. Trump said on Wednesday that he would be “not happy” with it.

After that there was speculation that Tiktok and Bytedance would have agreed to new terms from the US government. The broadcaster CNBC reported that TikTok Global could be listed on the stock exchange in a year. The “New York Times” wrote that one of the co-founders of the Instagram photo app, Kevin Systrom, had been approached as a candidate for the chief position.

The Bloomberg news agency also wrote that Bytedance was confident of gaining approval from the Chinese government for the current deal. As long as the software algorithms based on artificial intelligence do not change hands, this also applies in the event that the Chinese company has to cede the majority to Tiktok, it was said, citing informed people./so/DP/zb