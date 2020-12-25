LONDON / WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – The British government has stepped up its efforts to resolve the huge truck traffic jam in the county of Kent as quickly as possible. The Ministry of Defense in London announced on Friday that there were already 300 soldiers who were already on duty to test the drivers for the corona virus as quickly as possible. Poland also sent helpers and corona tests to shorten the waiting time for the drivers. Nevertheless, it is expected that it will take days for the backlog to clear.

Thousands of truck drivers had been stuck in England since last Sunday after France completely closed its border because of a new, possibly even more contagious, coronavirus variant. An agreement was reached between London and Paris on Wednesday. The truck drivers must therefore undergo a rapid corona test before they are allowed to cross the English Channel by ship or through the Eurotunnel – a significant logistical task.

The British Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that more than 2,300 drivers had already been tested, of which only three had a positive result.

According to the German ambassador in London, Andreas Michaelis, some German drivers with whom he was in contact are also stuck in the chaos. Others have already started their journey home. “This is a difficult Christmas,” he wrote on Twitter.

Poland sent an army medical team of 60 to Dover on Friday to help test the Polish truck drivers. A first delegation of doctors and nurses from Poland had already tested 1,260 truck drivers by Friday morning, Michal Dworczyk, head of the government chancellery, announced on Twitter. In addition, the country provided 15,000 corona tests. Polish army soldiers also distributed food. According to the government in Warsaw, several thousand Polish drivers were stuck in England by Friday. “We are determined that all Polish truck drivers should come home,” said Dworczyk.

According to the British news agency PA, several thousand trucks had started the journey by ferry or through the Eurotunnel by Friday.

According to PA, more than 5,000 trucks were still stuck at the disused Manston airfield and a cordoned off part of the M20 motorway. Many of the drivers complained that they were running out of water and food. There are also no toilets for many.