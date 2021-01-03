PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) – The US electric car maker Tesla delivered more cars than ever in the last quarter of the year. With sales of 180,570 cars, the previous record of just under 140,000 from the third quarter was again significantly exceeded. For the year as a whole, Tesla was able to increase sales by 36 percent to 499,550 cars and thus almost meet the target of half a million vehicles delivered. Tesla ramped up production of the somewhat cheaper Model 3 this year and was therefore able to significantly increase the number of deliveries.

2020 was an extraordinary year for Tesla and its boss Elon Musk with new works, announcements and a soaring share that made Musk one of the richest men in the world right now. Production started at the beginning of the year in the plant in China, which was completed in just a few months – the so-called Gigafactory 3. Around half a million cars are to be built there once a year. The production of the model Y recently started there. The first deliveries should soon go through the stage, it said in the message from Saturday.

Tesla and Musk are also making headlines in Germany. In the motherland of the established automobile manufacturers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) of all places, Musk wants to build the Gigafactory 4 – also in a hurry. In Grünheide, near Berlin Brandenburg Airport, production is scheduled to start in the second half of the year – less than two years after Musk’s announcement that it would open a plant in Germany.

Although Tesla produces significantly fewer cars than the German manufacturers, the stock exchange honors the success of Tesla’s electric cars. The share price of the US automaker has only known one direction in the past few months – the upward one. Tesla’s stock market value rose by more than 700 percent this year to just under 670 billion dollars or the equivalent of around 550 billion euros. For comparison: BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen come to 47 billion euros, 62 billion euros and 82 billion euros, respectively. So the three manufacturers together are 191 billion euros.

The main beneficiary of the price increase is Musk himself. According to the Bloomberg news agency, he holds around 18 percent of Tesla shares – his fortune is estimated at almost $ 170 billion. According to Bloomberg’s list, only Amazon founder (Amazon) Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is estimated at $ 190 billion, has more. Number three in the ranking is currently Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $ 132 billion./zb