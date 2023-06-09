Today a new edition of Summer Game Fest has been held, which has presented interesting things for video game fans, ranging from a new Prince of Persia game to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gameplay trailer. Here we bring the summary of the most important.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Revealed

The first advance reveals Ubisoft with the return of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown saga, a game that will bet on bringing the saga back to its origins in two dimensions. It will arrive on January 18, 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Gameplay and details of Mortal Kombat 1

Ed Boon appeared on stage to present a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1. Here we see some of the gameplay and they also reaffirm the release date for September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Official trailer for the third season of The Witcher

Netflix also used its space to present shows inspired by video games. In this case it was The Witcher with its third season of chapters with an advance and release date for June 29.

Sonic Superstars Presentation

Out of nowhere came the presentation of a new adventure of the SEGA mascot, this was Sonic Superstars, which will not only allow the use of the star character, but also three of his friends, and best of all, it will have multiplayer. Coming in fall 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Official Sand Land game presented

There was also the official presentation of the Sand Land game, a manga created by Akira Toriyama that will also have a CGI movie this year. It does not have a release date yet, but it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Release date for Lies of P

Among the announcements, the official release date for the Soulslike known as Lies of P was expected. And so it was that this was fulfilled, since it was confirmed for September 19. It is released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is a demo available now.

First gameplay of Alan Wake 2

Within all the announcements, Alan Wake 2 could not be absent, a game that will now be new in some aspects of gameplay. To give us a first look, they prepared a video with some of what users will find. It launches on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date Confirmed

During the presentation, a representative of Insomniac Games took the stage, there the official date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was mentioned. Being the day October 20 when it goes on sale. At the same time, more images and the special edition were revealed.

Crash Team Rumble Gameplay Trailer

Crash Team Rumble gameplay trailer shown. It launches on June 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Trailer

After being on hiatus for so long, a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis arrives, after it brings the PS1 experience to mobile with turns. It is even revealed that there is registration for a closed beta on Android.

Release date for the Twisted Metal series

It is confirmed that on June 27, users of the Peacock streaming service will be able to see the Twisted Metal live action series.

The first trailer for ‘TWISTED METAL’ starring Anthony Mackie has been released. The series releases on Peacock on July 27 #SummerGameFest

pic.twitter.com/JNVyQtxSNo — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 8, 2023

Departure Trailer for Black Desert: Land of The Morning Light

New video for Black Desert: Land of The Morning Light is released. Expansion that comes to the game on June 14. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

departure date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

The date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is revealed with a new trailer, which will arrive on November 9, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Fortnite Season Wilds Reveal

A trailer for season 3 of chapter 4 of Fortnite called Wilds is released. It will arrive on June 9 with a lot of content ahead.

New trailer and release window for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

To finish with a flourish, a new preview of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is presented, the continuation of the remake that came to PS4 three years ago. It will arrive with two albums of how ambitious it promises to be according to Square Enix. Its release window is at the beginning of 2024 on PS5.

This was the summary of the most important thing in Summer Game Fest 2023.

Via: Summer Game Fest