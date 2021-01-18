ROM (dpa-AFX) – Dramatic appeals and almost nine hours of uncertainty: In the fight for his political survival, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won the first of two important trials of power in the parliament in Rome. Five days after ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s splinter party Italia Viva moved out, the larger of two chambers of Conte’s center-left alliance expressed its confidence. Victory in the Chamber of Deputies was expected. A showdown in the smaller Senate is to follow on Tuesday. There the government could still fail in the middle of the corona pandemic.

In an emotional speech at lunchtime, the 56-year-old, non-party lawyer campaigned for the votes of the parliamentarians in the seething government crisis. “Help us!” Shouted Conte during his almost hour-long speech. He appealed to “the willing” of other parties to support his political project.

In the speech in the House of Representatives, Conte indicated that positions in his team were still available. For example, the Ministry of Agriculture, which he temporarily leads himself. The prime minister did not mention the name of his adversary Renzi. It was only around 9 p.m. that it was clear: Conte got 321 votes and thus an absolute majority.

Renzi broke the coalition last Wednesday when he left the alliance with his Italia Viva. Since then, Conte and his big coalition forces, the Five Star Movement and the Social Democrats, have sought defectors and the help of other small parties in countless telephone calls. The coalition, which has ruled since September 2019, had fallen out on the issue of the distribution of corona aid from the EU.

The government in Rome needs majorities in both houses of parliament. The Senate, in which Conte has to take the next hurdle on Tuesday, has 321 seats. There, Italia Viva had so far secured a majority of Contes with 18 votes. An absolute majority is achieved with 161 votes. When a prime minister loses parliamentary confidence, he usually goes to the president and resigns.

This is currently the Social Democrat Sergio Mattarella (79). The head of state has an important role in Italy in times of crisis. He can then appoint another politician to form a new government. When parliament is too divided, it usually gets early elections. In theory, he can also give Conte a new chance.

Quick elections are unpopular with many forces in Rome, and not just because of the challenges of the pandemic. The left camp fears that right-wing parties could gain ground. Matteo Salvini and his right-wing Lega repeatedly emphasized that they could achieve a government majority with other parties.

Italy also decided to reform the electoral law in 2020. According to this, the parliament is to be downsized, and many MPs would lose their seats. The regular parliament will not be redefined until spring 2023.

However, members of the government have emphasized in the past few days that from a legal point of view, a “relative majority” is sufficient. “An absolute majority is needed to make changes to the budget and very few other pieces of legislation. And when it is needed, we will have it,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement told a newspaper.

Conte has been Prime Minister for a good two and a half years. At first he ruled with a different majority on the side of the Lega von Salvini. The lawyer had already survived another break in the coalition in summer 2019 and formed the 66th government of the Italian Republic with new partners.

For Italy, the pandemic is not just about finding a government that will lead the country out of the crisis. Italy also has to submit a plan to the EU in order to get around 210 billion euros in aid from the EU reconstruction fund. The country with 60 million inhabitants was hit hard by Corona. Since February 2020, more than 82,500 people have officially died in connection with the virus. The authorities registered around 2.4 million infected people./jon/DP/he