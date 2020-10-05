BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Health Minister Jens Spahn is relying on the implementation of his planned care reform before the federal election next year. The grand coalition will now discuss whether and what is still going on in this legislative period, said the CDU politician on Monday in Berlin. Ideally, the relevant decisions and legislation will be passed. Consumer advocates and social organizations welcomed the plans on Monday in principle, but expressed doubts as to whether the reform will really lead to financial relief for those in need of care and their relatives.

Spahn had made suggestions for this at the weekend. Specifically, he plans to limit part of the costs that residents or relatives have to bear for a place in a nursing home. According to this, the own share for pure care should in future amount to a maximum of 700 euros per month for a maximum of 36 months. The average cost for this was recently 786 euros. “What we want is above all to set a framework that makes care more predictable,” said Spahn.

In addition, those affected or their relatives have to pay for accommodation, food and investments in the homes. Most recently, these costs plus the share for pure care were due on a nationwide average of 2015 euros per month, according to data from the Association of Replacement Funds (as of July 1).

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations therefore sees no real financial relief. Spahn’s suggestions are half-hearted at best and do not solve the problem, said board member Klaus Müller on Monday. In view of an average pension of 1500 euros, even with a cap on the care portion of 700 euros, the total costs for most people in need of care are still far too high. Diakonie President Ulrich Lilie said the proposal to limit the insured’s own contributions was a step in the right direction. “But there are only triple political steps on the way to real reform in long-term care insurance.” The social association VdK also said on Monday that the cost cap was not enough.

The coalition partner SPD asked Spahn to change the plans. Secretary General Lars Klingbeil described the limitation of the personal contribution in the “Bild” as “long overdue”. However, the proposal contained “a typical conservative calculation error”, since it had not been taken into account “that those who have high incomes and high wealth can do more”. Klingbeil called for income to be taken into account more in terms of care costs. From circles of the Ministry of Health it was said on Monday that one could talk about it.

Spahn’s reform plans also provide for better pay for employees in care facilities. In future, nursing homes should pay according to the tariff if they want to settle benefits with nursing insurance. In addition, benefits for family carers should become clearer and increase slightly. If, for example, a caring relative becomes ill and needs temporary help, the long-term care insurance pays a maximum of 1612 euros per year (so-called prevention aid). If a relative who is cared for at home has to go to the hospital and is then dependent on inpatient care for a short time, the nursing care fund will also give a maximum of 1612 euros. Spahn is now planning a “relief budget” of 3330 euros. Everyone who cares for a relative with a care level of two to five should then be able to spend it “flexibly”, as it was called from ministry circles.

Overall, the health minister expects additional costs of around six billion euros for his reform. Higher care contributions should be avoided. Instead, he relies largely on financing from taxpayers’ money. “Care is a social responsibility.” That’s why that’s right, said Spahn. “Care is the social question of the 20s.” Every euro invested in care is an investment in humanity in an aging society./jr/DP/fba