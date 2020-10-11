MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – CSU chief Markus Söder has reiterated his call for tax cuts – and wants to speed up the process: “We absolutely need the impetus for tax reform before the federal election,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister to the “Handelsblatt”. “We need a corona tax reform as a fresh cell cure for the economy.” In particular, he renewed the call for corporate tax rates to be reduced to a level of 25 percent and for lower energy taxes. He is not pushing for an extension of the temporary VAT cut: “We have decided on a schedule, and it applies,” he said.

In addition, Söder renewed his demand for buying incentives, such as an exchange voucher, also for modern diesel and gasoline engines. “We have to support the automotive industry on its way into new technologies. This could take the form of transformation vouchers: Anyone who buys a modern combustion engine and thus reduces CO2 will receive a voucher for the purchase of a new electric vehicle in three to five years” explained Söder.

According to Florian Streibl, head of the Free Voters in the state parliament, buying incentives for combustion engines are overdue. “We must finally recognize that new internal combustion engines are a cutting-edge technology” Made in Bavaria “,” he said, according to the announcement. They made a contribution to environmental protection and reduced particulate matter pollution in metropolitan areas. “It cannot be that we do not adequately support our leading industry. We have to stop talking badly to our Bavarian carmakers – after all, this is also about jobs.” / Ctt / DP / he