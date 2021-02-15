HAMBURG / KIEL (dpa-AFX) – Partly heavy snowfall has shaken up rail and local public transport in and around Hamburg and Kiel. In Hamburg, the main train station was closed on Monday evening. In Kiel, the KVG Kieler Verkehrsgesellschaft completely stopped traffic. “As soon as the road conditions allow, the buses will run again,” said the company.

Otherwise, according to the police, there were no significant events on the snow-covered streets of Hamburg. The fire brigade made a similar statement.

The German Meteorological Service warned of three to ten centimeters of fresh snow in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg. On Tuesday night, the snowfall could turn into freezing rain with black ice. Storms in the direction of the Elbe in particular cannot be ruled out./klm/bsp/DP/he