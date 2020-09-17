BONN / SANKT WENDEL (dpa-AFX) – The supermarket chain Globus wants to incorporate part of the broken Real department store network. Globus has expressed its interest in acquiring 16 Real stores, said a spokeswoman for the company based in Sankt Wendel in Saarland on Thursday upon request. The “Wirtschaftswoche” had previously reported on it. Globus would take over all employees and create additional jobs, said the spokeswoman.

Metro (METRO (St)) had sold its problem child, Real, with its 270 stores, in the spring, to the Russian financial investor SCP, who wants to break up the chain. So far, Edeka and Kaufland have accessed and signed sales contracts – Kaufland is to get 101 Real stores and Edeka 72.

Globus is a relatively small market player; its 47 department stores are in Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria and Eastern Germany. If Globus got the 16 additional stores from SCP, the chain would also be present in North Rhine-Westphalia. Globus recently achieved annual sales of 3.4 billion euros with its department stores. For comparison: Edeka came to 55.7 billion euros and Rewe with its German supermarkets to 24.5 billion euros.

The Globus spokeswoman pointed out that the sale and disappearance of the Real department stores were of enormous importance for the food retail sector. “Slamming the markets almost exclusively to Edeka and Kaufland would further strengthen the market power of these chains on the supply and procurement market and thus threaten the diversity of trade in Germany,” said the company spokeswoman. She is convinced that if Globus got the 16 markets as desired, that would strengthen competition.

The seller SCP kept a low profile. “In addition to Kaufland and Edeka, there are other trading companies that have expressed interest in locations,” said an SCP spokeswoman. “However, all adjustments to the market network are still subject to the approval of the Federal Cartel Office.”

In fact, the green light from Bonn is still missing – only then can Kaufland and Edeka access as planned. The Bonn authority announced on Thursday that it had initiated an in-depth examination of the sale of the 72 locations to Edeka – this should be completed by December 21 at the latest. Further investigations into the sales and procurement markets are necessary, according to the competition watchdog. This step is common for large acquisitions. In the food retail sector, there are industry giants whose position is likely to be even stronger after the real breakup than before – such a market concentration is generally a thorn in the side of the cartel office.

Globus as an invited market participant also has its say in the test procedures – it is quite possible that the Cartel Office will take the concerns seriously and the company from Sankt Wendel can get Real locations that Edeka or Kaufland are not allowed to take over due to official intervention.

Kaufland also spoke up on Thursday. Germany boss Ralf Imhof declared that they wanted to take over each of the more than 12,000 employees who work in the real branches bought by SCP. “Kaufland stands by the collective agreement of the retail trade and will continue to do so in the future,” said Imhof. Kaufland also has to be patient – this transaction is being checked by the Cartel Office in a procedure that will end on November 9th at the latest ./wdw/DP/zb