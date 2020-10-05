VENLO (dpa-AFX) – The online drug dealer Shop Apotheke (Shop Apotheke Europe NV) also grew strongly in the third quarter during the corona crisis. According to preliminary calculations, revenue rose by almost 40 percent year-on-year to 238.7 million euros, as the company, which has been listed in the MDAX since September, announced on Monday in Venlo, the Netherlands. This adds up to the plus in the first three quarters of around 38 percent. The number of active customers has grown by 1.2 million since the turn of the year, 0.4 million of them in the third quarter.

The news was well received on the stock exchange. Shortly after the start of trading, the drug dealer’s share gained almost six percent, making it one of the strongest stocks in the MDax. Since the beginning of the year, its rate has almost quadrupled. In view of the latest sales development, a stockbroker thinks it is conceivable that the management will raise its annual forecast once again when the full quarterly report is presented on November 5.

Company boss Stefan Feltens had already raised his expectations at the end of July. Accordingly, sales this year should now increase by at least 30 percent instead of 20 percent – as previously thought. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) should reach 1 to 2 percent of sales.

The company is one of the big beneficiaries of the Corona crisis. Because at the beginning of the pandemic, many people stocked up on all kinds of medication. In addition, many people now shy away from going to the pharmacy for fear of infection. They therefore prefer to order from mail order pharmacies.

In the third quarter, Shop Apotheke posted high growth, especially in non-German-speaking countries. In France, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands, sales rose by a total of 82.2 percent. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland the total increase was 33.8 percent. With a good 200 million euros, the three countries continue to account for the majority of the Group’s business./stw/zb/mis