BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Contrary to what was initially planned, Federal Building Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is not planning any higher hurdles for converting rental apartments into condominiums. This emerges from a draft law that has been submitted to the German Press Agency in Berlin and which was sent to the other federal ministries on Tuesday. The minister is thus saying goodbye to a resolution of the housing summit in September 2018. The German Tenants’ Association and the German Trade Union Confederation reacted disappointed.

In June the ministry had sent a first draft to associations with a request for comments. It said that the approval for the conversion of rental apartments into property could be refused in the future “if this is necessary for the sufficient supply of the population with rental apartments at reasonable conditions”. However, exceptions were also planned, according to which the competent authority should not have refused the permit, for example if family members want to purchase the property for their own use.

At the time, the ministry justified it: “This protects tenants from displacement by converting rental apartments into condominiums.” The entire passage is missing in the new draft. At the housing summit two years ago, the federal, state and local governments agreed on a “housing offensive”. The result paper said at the time: “The federal government is striving to reduce the possibilities of converting rental apartments into owner-occupied apartments with the involvement of the federal states and municipalities. Exceptions should only be allowed to be made in individual cases.”

The DGB called for the earlier decision to be implemented, because conversion often leads to tenants being displaced. “Your chances of buying the apartments yourself are close to zero because of the horrific prices,” said board member Stefan Körzell of the dpa. “The deletion of the relevant paragraph from the Building Land Mobilization Act is a sign of poverty for the Federal Building Minister. He lets himself be led through the ring by the real estate lobby by the nose ring.”

The President of the Tenants’ Association, Lukas Siebenkotten, spoke of an “unbelievable setback for tenants”. On average, the prices for condominiums in Germany have risen sharply over the past decade, especially in coveted cities like Berlin and Munich. The tenants’ association emphasized that there should have been an obligation to obtain approval from the authorities only for tense housing markets with sharply rising rental and purchase prices.

The housing policy spokeswoman and deputy chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group, Caren Lay, also complained: “This will weaken a toothless bill even further. The real estate lobby is delighted with this deletion. It is a fatal signal for the tenants.”

However, there was praise from the Central Real Estate Committee (ZIA). “We welcome the fact that the Federal Ministry of the Interior has recognized that there are already sufficient regulatory options in the Building Code to create a balance between owner-occupied and rented apartments,” said President Andreas Mattner.

On the other hand, the legal policy spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Jan-Marco Luczak, was pleased, who said he had campaigned for the deletion. “My goal is to enable more people to dream of their own four walls. But that won’t work if we actually forbid the conversion of rental apartments into condominiums. Then there will be fewer condominiums at even higher prices that will really turn out to be nobody can do it anymore. “/ hrz / DP / fba