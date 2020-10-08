BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) wants to put plans for a Europe-wide car toll on hold for the time being. This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Transport to a request from the FDP parliamentary group, which the German Press Agency has received. It says: “The considerations made in the Council under the German Council Presidency for the purpose of finding a compromise to make the existing toll systems mandatory for all vehicle groups will not be pursued further.”

At the end of July, Scheuer had made a push for a kind of EU-wide uniform vignette also for cars. He had said that, at the request of many member states, in the course of the German Council Presidency, he would make a fresh attempt at user financing across all vehicle classes – including cars. With user financing, the road user pays directly for the use of the infrastructure. If Member States had already introduced a system for road user charges, in future, eight years after entry into force, all vehicles driving on the motorway should pay charges – including cars, but not motorcycles and buses.

The SPD-led Federal Environment Minister had rejected Scheuer’s initiative. The current Eurovignette guideline regulates the collection of road tolls for heavy commercial vehicles, but not for cars. In many EU countries there are route-related motorway tolls or vignettes for cars. Tolls on motorways and federal highways.

The FDP traffic politician Oliver Luksic told the dpa: “Minister Scheuer’s proposal for a Europe-wide car toll is proving to be a huge blow. With the failure of the EU Council of Ministers, his new toll plans are probably off the table for the time being, as is his contribution to the German Council Presidency.” The question arises whether Scheuer could also successfully complete his projects for a change. “So far he has only shone with hasty and thoughtless ideas, for which the taxpayer is allowed to pay the bill too often.”

Scheuer had justified his approach with the fact that a proposal by the Croatian Council Presidency for a new Eurovignette directive had previously been rejected under Germany’s leadership – because too little differentiation had been made and this would have been at the expense of Germany. For example, craftsmen would have been charged.

The model for a German car toll failed last year. The European Court of Justice had overturned the plans – they were discriminatory for the owners and drivers from other EU countries. In return for toll payments, domestic car owners should be completely relieved by a lower vehicle tax. The opposition accuses Scheuer of making serious mistakes at the expense of taxpayers. So he signed contracts to operate the car toll prematurely. The minister rejects the allegations. / Hoe / DP / zb