SEOUL (dpa-AFX) – The electronics giant Samsung earned significantly more in the final quarter of 2020 thanks to its robust chip business and the increasing demand for displays than a year earlier. The South Korean market leader in memory chips, smartphones and televisions announced on Thursday that the surplus rose by 26.4 percent to 6.61 trillion won (about 4.9 billion euros) in the months from October to December. Sales climbed 2.8 percent to 61.55 trillion won. However, looking ahead to the first quarter of this year, Samsung warned of weaker earnings.

The stocks came under pressure in a weak market environment. In doing so, they continued their latest consolidation, after having risen to a record high in mid-January.

Last year, Samsung mainly benefited from the increase in Internet traffic as a result of the corona pandemic. As a result, the demand for memory chips for servers and PCs has increased significantly since the beginning of the crisis, as more people work from home. The company makes the most money by far from memory chips.

This was also reflected in the result for the year as a whole. According to the company, net profit for 2020 rose by 21.5 percent to 26.4 trillion won. Sales increased 2.8 percent to 236.8 trillion won.

According to Samsung’s forecast, the chip requirements of memory-hungry data centers and PC customers will continue to develop steadily. However, the currently strong local currency and the cost of new production lines could depress earnings in the current quarter. An appreciation of the won makes South Korea’s export goods more expensive.

Already in the last quarter of 2020, the group felt the appreciation of the won. Coupled with falling chip prices and declining sales of consumer electronics products, this meant that profits fell significantly compared to the previous quarter, when the bottom line was 9.36 trillion won. According to the company, there were also higher marketing costs.

In the IT and mobile communications division, which includes smartphones, operating profit slumped 45.6 percent compared to the third quarter to 2.42 trillion won. Samsung attributed the decline to “weaker sales and higher marketing spending”. But the result roughly matched that of the fourth quarter of 2019. In particular, efforts to optimize costs would have had an impact.

During the Christmas season, Samsung had to give way to US competitor Apple. According to calculations by the analysis company IDC, Apple sold 90.1 million iPhones, making it the clear number one in the market with a share of 23.4 percent. According to IDC, Samsung had 73.9 million smartphones sold. That was still a market share of a good 19 percent.

Samsung Electronics meanwhile announced that the company would increase its regular dividend payout to 9.8 trillion won annually for the three-year period 2021-2023. / Dg / DP / mis