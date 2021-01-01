BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – More than 160,000 people in Germany have been vaccinated against the corona virus so far. A total of 165 575 vaccinations had been reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) by Friday noon (as of 12.30 p.m.). Compared to the previous day, the number of people vaccinated increased by 31,846, as can be seen from the RKI information. However, this number could also contain late registrations and does not reflect the number of people actually vaccinated on a day, emphasizes the RKI.

Among the vaccinated are 71,590 residents of nursing homes. 77 253 people received the vaccination for professional reasons. This includes medical staff with a very high risk of infection and staff in care for the elderly. A total of 39 214 people were vaccinated because of their old age over 80 years.

Most vaccinations have so far been recorded in Bavaria (37 955), followed by 24 924 in North Rhine-Westphalia and 21 373 in Hesse. The lowest vaccinations in absolute terms have so far been recorded in Thuringia (810), Bremen (1741) and Hamburg (2759). At the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the RKI does not state the percentage of people vaccinated in the total population.

According to the Ministry of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, 55,000 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the year, according to the Ministry of Health. The number is significantly higher than reported by the RKI. “The data of the RKI vaccination rate monitoring only shows part of the previous vaccination process. The reason for this is that the reports on the vaccination process are sometimes transmitted with some delay,” explains a spokesman for the NRW Ministry of Health. Such a delay in reporting is also possible in other federal states. / Kll / DP / zb