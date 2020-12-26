BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German health authorities reported a total of 14 455 new corona infections on Christmas Day. In addition, 240 more deaths were recorded, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning. Since the RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays, these numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. Last Saturday (December 19), 31,300 new infections within one day, one of the highest values ​​to date, was reached. The highest number of deaths of 952 was recorded on Wednesday last week (December 16).

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was 171 on Saturday morning. Its highest level was reached on Tuesday at 197.6. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: the highest incidences on Saturday had Saxony with 404 and Thuringia with 303, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had the lowest value with 83.

The RKI has counted 1,627,103 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic (as of December 26th, 00:00). The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 29,422 by Saturday. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,223,700.

According to the RKI report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.97 (previous day: 0.92). There is no more up-to-date value because the RKI did not publish a situation report on Friday because of the holiday. This R value means that 100 infected people infect 97 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection rate subsides./pn/DP/zb