BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) – Renault posted a record loss of eight billion euros at Japanese partner Nissan (Nissan Motor) last year, mainly due to deep red numbers. After losses due to the Corona crisis, there were already significant improvements for Renault in the second half of the year, as General Director Luca de Meo said on Friday in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris.

“The year 2021 will be difficult,” continued de Meo. He pointed out the corona crisis and missing electronic components. Because of the ebb tide in important semiconductor products, Renault is expected to build around 100,000 fewer cars than initially planned this year. Around three million vehicles rolled off the assembly line last year.

Renault shares lost around 5 percent to 37.85 euros in Paris after midday. After the paper was unable to recover from the corona shock of a year ago for a long time, it finally gained significantly from November and rose from a little more than 20 euros to more than 40 euros in the end. The warning of a difficult year then put a damper on the paper on Friday – more recently, confidence had risen again in the European auto industry.

The ex-CEO of Seat did not give a precise forecast for the full year due to the uncertainties. The program with savings of around three billion euros will be continued: “We’re going dead straight ahead.” The top manager from Italy, who has been in office since the middle of last year, focuses less on quantity and instead wants to generate returns. De Meo sees great opportunities in e-cars in particular – ten years of experience in this area would count.

The manufacturer has been in crisis for a long time. Then there are the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Consolidated sales fell by 21.7 percent in 2020 to 43.47 billion euros. According to the company, the loss of billions is unprecedented. In 2019, the loss attributable to the group was 141 million euros.

Renault announced last year that it would cut 15,000 jobs worldwide. The carmaker has now taken out four billion euros from a state-guaranteed credit line of up to five billion euros, according to Boulogne-Billancourt.

When the group, which also the brands Dacia and Lada leads, will be back in the black on balance, remained open. An operating margin of more than three percent of sales is targeted for 2023. In the second half of 2020, the operating margin was already 3.5 percent.

Renault and the auto alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi had already got into turmoil in the wake of the scandal surrounding car boss Carlos Ghosn. The ex-manager was arrested and charged in Tokyo in November 2018, among other things, for violating stock market requirements. He fled to Beirut at the end of December 2019, allegedly hidden in a box. Renault has a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan./cb/DP/men