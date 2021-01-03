MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – After the end of the Christmas holidays, according to the German Realschule Teachers Association, clear rules must apply to alternating and distance lessons depending on the number of corona infections. “Face-to-face lessons up to 50, alternating lessons from 50 and distance learning from 100, we would use as a guideline,” said the chairman of the German and Bavarian Realschullehrerverband, Jürgen Böhm, the German press agency.

A value of 150 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days can still be discussed. “But we now have to make clear statements about how we will act in the coming weeks and months,” emphasized Böhm. It makes no sense to drive the students tightly packed around the area in buses after the holidays as long as the infection rates are so high.

The education policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Thomas Sattelberger, also called on the education ministers who were advising on Monday to finally take action. Together with the Robert Koch Institute, they should present “transparent reference incidence values ​​for the implementation of face-to-face, alternating or pure distance teaching,” he demanded on Sunday. “Beyond the singular 7-day guideline incidence value of 50 new infections, Germany needs a nationwide uniform, transparent guideline range that allows schools to act in a regionally adapted manner and gives parents, teachers and students the security that they are not acting arbitrarily.”

Böhm complained: “In some federal states one still does not want to understand that there is an infection process in schools and that children, young people and teachers are infected there.” And: “This fact is underestimated with an ignorance and arrogance that almost makes you speechless.” / Eri / DP / zb