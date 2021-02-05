MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – A few days after the internationally criticized prison camp judgment, the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny had to answer again in court for allegedly insulting a World War II veteran. The new trial fell on Friday on the same day that the EU foreign policy representative, during a visit to Moscow, called for the opposition’s release. Navalny denied the allegations and spoke of a politically staged trial. This case was invented by PR people and the state media, journalists Navalny quoted from the courtroom.

The background to the indictment is a video broadcast in the state media in the summer in which several citizens speak out in favor of the constitutional amendment, which, according to critics, should primarily serve to keep President Vladimir Putin in power. Navalny criticized this video as propaganda and wrote about the people in the clip: “Look at them: They are the shame of the country.” He also called her “traitors”.

One of them – a 94-year-old WWII veteran – reportedly felt so attacked by Nawalny’s tweet that his health deteriorated rapidly. According to the prosecutor, he should have developed heart problems from it. Navalny now has to answer for defamation. Several witnesses were invited to the hearing.

Navalny himself described the allegations as absurd. He doesn’t even know the veteran who is now being used as a “puppet”. The old man, who was connected via video from his apartment, was mentally incapable of following the negotiation, his answers were dictated to him by someone in the background. In the meantime, the 94-year-old, who has just had an operation, was doing so badly that an ambulance had to be called and the hearing had to be interrupted.

Around the courthouse in the north-east of the Russian capital, the police had positioned themselves for possible new protests, as a reporter from the German press agency reported on site. There were prisoner trucks ready. Initially, however, only a few Navalny supporters gathered at the court in frosty weather. One of them, Elena, called Navalny a “hero”. With her presence she wanted to express her “protest against criminal power”.

Navalny had only been sentenced to three and a half years in a prison camp on Tuesday for allegedly violating probation conditions in the judge’s view while he was in Germany after a poison attack in August. Several months of house arrest and imprisonment are credited to him, so that his lawyers assume two years and eight months in the prison camp. The verdict had been criticized internationally as politically motivated and sparked new protests.

On the two previous weekends, tens of thousands of people across Russia took to the streets for Navalny’s release. In some cases, there was massive police violence and, according to civil rights activists, a total of more than 11,000 arrests./haw/DP/nas