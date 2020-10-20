GÖPPINGEN (dpa-AFX) – The rapid rise in the share price of the Corona winner TeamViewer has apparently inspired its major shareholder to cash in. The investment vehicle TigerLuxOne advised by the British investment company Permira announced the successful sale of more than eleven percent of the share capital of the provider of remote maintenance and video software on Monday evening. The 22 million share certificates were sold for 42.25 euros each. The closing price in the main Xetra business was EUR 46.09.

The shares were offered to professional investors as part of a so-called accelerated procedure. With the sale, Permira’s stake will drop from currently 39 to around 28 percent. The gross proceeds for TigerLuxOne are almost one billion euros.

Investors were not enthusiastic after the announcement of the intention to sell. The Teamviewer share price had collapsed by more than five and a half percent in an initial reaction in Frankfurt trade. However, the price has risen by almost 50 percent since the beginning of the year./he/jha/he