PRAGUE (dpa-AFX) – The opposition parties were able to increase their majority in the upper house of parliament in the Senate elections in the Czech Republic. In the run-off elections on Friday and Saturday, they won 25 of the 26 vacant seats, as it was clear after all votes were counted. The conservative mayor’s party STAN recorded the strongest gains, winning eleven seats in both rounds. In future, it will be the largest parliamentary group and, after its election victory, raised a claim to the post of Senate President. The turnout in the runoff elections was very low – even President Milos Zeman did not cast his vote.

The ruling parties were among the clear losers. Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ populist ANO lost one mandate, while the social democratic CSSD lost ten. As for the poor performance, Babis only said: “I’m not following this.” He deals with the corona crisis from morning to evening.

Like every two years, only a third of the 81 seats in the Senate were newly awarded. One applicant had already achieved an absolute majority in the first round a week ago – Zbynek Linhart in the Decin (Tetschen) constituency on the border with Saxony. Surprisingly, the Social Democrat Milan Stech, who had been in the Senate without interruption since 1996, was not re-elected.

The Senate has a say in legislation and can prevent constitutional changes. It forms a counterweight to the House of Representatives. Senate Chairman Milos Vystrcil recently caused a sensation with a trip to Taiwan and aroused resentment in China, which regards the island nation as a breakaway province.

The elections were overshadowed by the rapidly increasing number of corona infections. Despite the emergency that had been in place for a week, they had not been postponed. The turnout in the runoff elections was extremely low at 16.7 percent.

Even President Milos Zeman did not vote in the second round. The 76-year-old justified this with the fact that his favorite candidate did not make it into the runoff election. Opposition politicians argued that the head of state, like all his predecessors, should lead by example. Before the first round of the elections a week ago, Zeman had called on people to participate: “Lift your bum, damn it.” / He / DP / eg