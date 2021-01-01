BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Three shows competed with each other again at the end of 2020. The last primetime victory of the old year 2020 was again achieved by ARD with the recorded “New Year’s Eve Show with Jörg Pilawa”: 4.71 million people tuned into the first one from 8:15 pm, which corresponded to a 17.5 percent market share. That was almost a million and a half more than the year before.

The ZDF with its live show “Willkommen 2021” in Berlin with Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner – due to Corona this time without an audience at the Brandenburg Gate – followed an average of 3.58 million (13.2 percent) from 9.45 p.m. RTL and its show “The ultimate chart show – 20 years of the new millennium: The most successful hits!” with Oliver Geissen saw 1.81 million (6.8 percent).

Before the live show, from 8:15 pm to 9:45 pm, ZDF first broadcast an edition of the “Rosenheim Cops”, or more precisely the episode “Shot Drive to Death”, which 4.26 million wanted to see (market share 16.1 percent). It is one of the last episodes with the audience favorite Joseph Hannesschläger, who died in 2020, as Korbinian Hofer.

The other stations were far behind at prime time: ProSieben traditionally sent the film “Der Schuh des Manitu – Extra Large” into the running, which 1.29 million (4.9 percent) wanted to see, Sat.1 achieved with the animated film “Ice Age 3 – The dinosaurs are on the loose “1.20 million (4.5 percent) and Vox with the program” 100 songs that moved the world “1.12 million (4.3 percent). RTLzwei broadcast the animated film “Wall-E – the last one clears up the earth”, which last year ran with the same airtime and more viewers on Sat.1. This time only 0.92 million (3.5 percent) opted for the film about a cleaning robot. With “Police Academy I – Dumber Than The Police Allowed”, Kabel eins brought 0.8 million in front of the screen (3.0 percent).

The most watched broadcast of all was the 8pm “Tagesschau”, which saw 9.60 million (37.9 percent) on all broadcasting channels, of which around 4.5 million were seen on the first. Immediately afterwards, 4.49 million (17.5 percent market share) remained in the first for the New Year’s address by the Chancellor Angela Merkel on. On ZDF, Merkel’s speech from 7.15 p.m. saw 4.33 million (18.0 percent).

During the course of the day, the “Four Hills Tournament Qualification” (3.80 million / 21.9 percent) from 2 pm and the classic sketch “Dinner for One or The 90th Birthday” scored points in the first. The sketch was also shown in Third and quite often, but most of the people chose the broadcast in First from 3:50 p.m. (3.42 million / 17.1 percent) ./ gth / DP / e.g.