MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) – Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica were the first countries in Latin America to start vaccinating the population against the corona virus. The start of the vaccination in Mexico was broadcast live during the morning press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday (local time). The head nurse of the intensive care unit at Rubén Leñero Hospital in Mexico City was the first Mexican woman to receive the corona vaccination, as reported by the Mexican newspaper “El Universal” – and thus also the first Latin American woman.

María Irene Ramírez is one of the health care workers who are front line treating patients related to Covid-19. “This is the best gift I could get in 2020,” said the 59-year-old, who had volunteered for the vaccination. “Sure we’re scared, but we have to keep going … and I want to stay in the line of fire,” she said.

Shortly after Ramírez, Zulema Riquelme received the first vaccination in Chile. “So that all people may vaccinate”, the Chilean newspaper “La Tercera” quoted Riquelme, who works in the Hospital Metropolitano in Santiago de Chile. In Costa Rica, 91-year-old Elizabeth Castillo, who lives in a retirement home in Tres Ríos, Cartago Province, was the first citizen to receive the vaccination.

All three countries used the vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer. The first batch of the vaccine arrived in Mexico from Belgium on Wednesday. According to media reports, it came from the Pfizer production plant in Puurs, from where the vaccine for Germany is to be delivered.

The Mexican President López Obrador has been driving a contradicting corona strategy. The Mexicans were asked to stay at home – and finally to refrain from Christmas parties. But the left-wing populist, like the Brazilian head of state Jair Bolsonaro, rejected restrictions.

In Mexico, which ranks tenth among the most populous countries with almost 130 million inhabitants, at least 120,000 deaths in connection with corona have so far been registered according to official information – the fourth highest number in the world./mfa/DP/zb