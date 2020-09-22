BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Before the EU special summit this Thursday, the mediation efforts in the dispute over the Turkish natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean are in full swing. EU Council President Charles Michel and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will connect to a video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday afternoon, as it was said from EU circles.

The EU had given Turkey an ultimatum at the end of August because of the explorations and threatened additional sanctions. If there is no progress, a list of further punitive measures could be discussed at the special summit, said the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell. These would also include economic sanctions.

Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in Ankara that punitive measures against Turkey would “not work”. He was confident that they could be averted. Many countries on the EU summit are for a “more positive agenda”. Turkey is generally hoping for “positive results” and for progress in the areas of enlargement of the customs union, visa liberalization and an update of the refugee agreement with the EU.

Greece and Cyprus have long been demanding tougher sanctions against Turkey. They believe that the search for natural gas takes place in their sea areas and is therefore illegal. Turkey rejects the allegations. She takes the position that the waters belong to her continental shelf, even if they are close to the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastelorizo.

The EU had already imposed the first entry bans and asset freezes in February. As early as 2019 it was decided to restrict the allocation of EU funds and to suspend negotiations on an air transport agreement./aha/DP/nas