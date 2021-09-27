BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing the CDU members of her federal government for the super election year 2021. At a strategy meeting in the Chancellery on Sunday, the CDU politician advised the CDU cabinet members and parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus on open issues that the Union still wants to advance in this legislative period, according to information from the German Press Agency. It is about which accents should be set before the federal election in one year, it said. There will be no results, and no information to the public was planned.

In addition to Brinkhaus, the Chancellor had Ministers Peter Altmaier (Economy), Jens Spahn (Health), Julia Klöckner (Agriculture), Anja Karliczek (Education), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Defense) and State Ministers Annette Widmann-Mauz (Migration , Integration) and Monika Grütters (Culture) invited to the Chancellery. Chancellery chief Helge Braun was also there.

Merkel recently made it clear internally, according to dpa information, that she now sees the CDU’s turn to put pressure in the government to deliver beyond the important Corona issue in key policy areas. Behind this should be the consideration that the CDU does not want to leave the role of the driver in the government to the smaller sister party CSU and the coalition partner SPD in the super election year 2021 with the federal election in autumn and six state elections. In the end, the impression should not be created that the SPD in particular was able to score, the CDU said.

In addition to the economic and social areas, which are also important in Corona times, topics for the consultations included internal security, a strategy for cyber defense, digital education, artificial intelligence, the expansion of the ultra-fast 5G telecommunications network and the topic of animal welfare. According to this information, the agenda for the deliberations comprised almost 30 items.

Before the meeting, Brinkhaus had drawn attention to internal security, where there are disputes with the SPD over important security laws. “I’m worried about the increased willingness to use violence in the area of ​​political extremism,” said Brinkhaus of the dpa. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak wrote on Twitter: “In the fight against political extremism, the security authorities need up-to-date powers.” Brinkhaus and Ziemiak called on the SPD to give in to the dispute over expanding the options for telecommunications surveillance (TKÜ). There are concerns on the part of the SPD.

In view of the corona pandemic, other topics in the deliberations in the Chancellery are likely to be the transformation of the auto industry, options for making working hours more flexible or the so-called non-objective limitation of jobs, which the SPD wants to abolish. In the future areas of education and digitization, in addition to the question of setting up an educational competence center and an educational platform, the further implementation of hydrogen technology should also be at stake.

The increasing number of infections in the corona pandemic in Germany should also play a role in the round – but rather on the sidelines. This Tuesday, Merkel wants to discuss with the prime ministers of the federal states how to go together in autumn and winter in view of the ongoing pandemic./bk/DP/he