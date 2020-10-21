BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to British media, top clubs are forming in England for a new push towards the multi-billion Euro super league. Champions FC Liverpool and Manchester United are to be supported by more than a dozen clubs from “England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain”. The basic idea of ​​the planning, which is still “at an early stage”: A European league with 18 clubs, home and away games and playoffs at the end of the season.

The project is said to be financially supported with around five billion euros from investors, and the year 2022 is named as a possible start date. A spokesman for the European Football Union told the BBC that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had “made it clear many times that UEFA is absolutely against a super league.” According to the reports, the world governing body FIFA should support the plan.

“FIFA will not comment on today’s media reports and will not participate in speculation about issues that arise from time to time and for which there are good structural and regulatory frameworks at national, European and global level,” the world association said on request.

The idea of ​​a super league is not new and has always come up in recent years when it comes to reforms of the Champions League. So far, all efforts have failed. UEFA competition would face stiff competition from a new league reportedly dubbed the European Premier League in the plans./mj/DP/he