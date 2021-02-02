PARIS (dpa-AFX) – French head of state Emmanuel Macron has promised his compatriots a schedule for corona vaccinations. “By the end of the summer in France we will have a vaccine proposed to all French adults who wish to.” The 43-year-old said on Tuesday evening on the TF1 channel after a meeting with vaccine companies and representatives of the central government. He also responded to criticism that there are delays in the vaccinations.

The head of state also made it clear that vaccines should be manufactured at four locations in the country from late February or early March. France, with around 67 million people, is severely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic; according to the authorities, over 77,000 people have already died.

The country’s top health authority had previously recommended that AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine should preferably be used in adults under 65. As the High Health Authority announced, there is initially not enough data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the age group over 65 years. “The recommendation will be re-examined in the light of additional data that will become available in the near future, particularly for those 65 and older,” it said.

The vaccine from the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca also differs from other available vaccines in its storage conditions. This should simplify the vaccination route, according to the health authority. A big advantage of Astrazeneca is that you can store the vaccine at refrigerator temperatures of two to eight degrees. It is therefore recommended that trained pharmacists or midwives can also vaccinate. But if you suffer from previous illnesses, you should discuss the vaccination with your doctor beforehand.

In Great Britain, the preparation that Astrazeneca developed with the University of Oxford has been in widespread use since the beginning of January. In Germany, too, the Standing Vaccination Commission recommends the product – but only for adults under 65 years of age. The EU drug authority EMA had previously recommended Europe-wide approval of the vaccine – for adults from 18 years of age without an age limit./nau/DP/he