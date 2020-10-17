PARIS (dpa-AFX) – The bloody attack on a history teacher in a Paris suburb was, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, an Islamist terrorist attack. Macron said that late on Friday night near the crime scene. “One of our fellow citizens was murdered today because he was teaching, because he taught students the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe and not to believe,” said a visibly ailing Macron.

The incident occurred in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday afternoon. The man was reportedly attacked in the street and beheaded. The anti-terror prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation. The victim is reported to have shown cartoons of Mohammed in class. The alleged perpetrator was picked up by the police a short time later in nearby Éragny. According to the media, he tried to attack the police – they shot him and killed him.

Several media outlets reported that the attacker was said to be an 18-year-old. He is said to have shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”) and was armed with a kitchen knife. There was no official confirmation for this. The history teacher is said to have shown the Mohammed cartoons on the subject of freedom of expression in class. The broadcaster BFM reported on a video that the father of a schoolboy made earlier this month Youtube should have published. The video is also said to have been about the Mohammed cartoons.

Macron gave no details about the course of the crime and referred to the prosecutor, who will comment in a few hours. “I call on all of our compatriots to stand together, to be united (…)”, said the President. Macron also did not comment on the alleged perpetrator or victim. “You won’t get away with it,” he said, referring to violence and terrorists.

“Islamism is waging a war against us: we have to force it out of our country,” responded right wing politician Marine Le Pen on Twitter. Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer wrote on the net of an attack on the republic: “Our unity and determination are the only answer to the enormity of Islamist terrorism.” To attack a teacher means to attack all French citizens and freedom, wrote the President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, on Twitter.

Only a few weeks ago there had been a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris. Two people were injured – here too, the investigators assume a terrorist background. In January 2015 there was a fatal attack on the editorial staff of “Charlie Hebdo”. At the beginning of the trial, the magazine had published cartoons of Mohammed again and was severely threatened. The perpetrator of the knife attack stated that he could not bear this.

At the same time, the trial of alleged helpers of the terror series in January 2015, in which a total of 17 people were killed, has been running in Paris since the beginning of September. You can only enter the Palace of Justice under high security conditions. A verdict is expected in November. The editorial staff of “Charlie Hebdo” expressed their condolences to the relatives of the killed teacher.

A man was beheaded in an Islamist-motivated attack in 2015. A 35-year-old was overwhelmed while trying to cause explosions in an industrial gas plant in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier near Lyon. He had previously beheaded his employer and stuck his head with two Islamist flags on the factory fence.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years

– more than 250 people died. Hence the terrorist threat

almost constantly in people’s minds. The French government has made the fight against terrorism a top priority and continues to warn that the risk of terrorist attacks is very high./nau/DP/men