BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is hoping for lasting relaxation in the natural gas dispute between Greece and Turkey. The resumption of talks between the two countries in the coming week would offer a “real chance” of this, Maas said on Monday before a short visit to Ankara. “The positive momentum of the last few weeks must endure in order to restore lost trust and create the basis for a solution-oriented dialogue.”

Greece and Turkey have long argued over territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean. In the past year, however, the conflict almost escalated. Greece accuses Turkey of looking for natural gas in sea areas which, according to international maritime law, can only be exploited by Greece. According to Ankara, these areas belong to the Turkish continental shelf.

On January 25, the two countries want to resume talks on a solution to the conflict. Germany has been trying to mediate for months. Maas had therefore already traveled to Athens and Ankara in August and had insisted on how dangerous the situation was. The dispute had developed into a “game with fire,” he said at the time.

“This game with fire must not be repeated,” he said before leaving for Ankara, where he wants to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. As a NATO partner, Turkey has a clear obligation to settle even difficult disputes by negotiation in compliance with international law and not to endanger peace in the region, Maas emphasized. It is therefore to be welcomed that Turkey has been sending signals of relaxation since the beginning of the year – not just with words, but also with deeds.

Maas praised, among other things, the premature termination of the seismic explorations off Cyprus due to the departure of the research vessel "Barbaros". There is also a conflict over natural gas deposits between Turkey and EU member Cyprus.