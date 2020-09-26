ERKELENZ / AACHEN (dpa-AFX) – In the Rhenish lignite mining district, there were repeated occupations and blockages of coal plants on Saturday. Protesters had entered the Garzweiler opencast mine, among other things, as the police reported. Several people climbed onto a coal bunker at the Weisweiler lignite power station near Aachen. The alliance at the end of the terrain, which organized the campaigns, calls for the immediate withdrawal from the use of coal and gas for power generation in Germany.

The protests also had an impact on train traffic in the region. Regional trains and S-Bahn trains have been diverted due to police investigations or have completely failed, Deutsche Bahn announced via the short message service Twitter. The police announced that there could be “further closures and measures at short notice” in train traffic.

A spokeswoman for the action alliance at the end of the terrain accused the police of stopping trains to make it more difficult for activists to travel to registered meetings. The Aachen police said that the barriers at individual train stations were “tactical measures” to prevent further people from entering the mine.

The action alliance at the end of the terrain announced that around 3,000 participants should take part in blockade actions during the day. They approached the mine in several groups. The police have a large number in action. The Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach had announced a consistent intervention in violent and illegal actions.

This time the protests are not only directed against lignite. Around 150 demonstrators also moved in front of a gas power plant in Düsseldorf, as the police confirmed. Gas is also “extremely damaging to the climate,” said a spokeswoman for the end of the terrain. Therefore, all fossil fuels must be phased out immediately.

At lunchtime, the All Villages Remain initiative and the Fridays for Future movement called for a demonstration at the Garzweiler II mine. In the course of further coal mining, RWE wants to relocate the residents of five villages and excavate the villages ./hff/DP/nas