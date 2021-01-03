TOULOUSE (dpa-AFX) – For the aircraft manufacturer Airbus (Airbus SE (ex EADS)), at least in terms of deliveries, a conciliatory end to the year marked by Corona is emerging. The European Boeing rival (Boeing) had delivered just under 550 planes by December 29 and is likely to have handed over some commercial aircraft on the last two days of the year, reported the Bloomberg news agency on Saturday, citing circles familiar with the matter. This could still reach the upper end of the internal target of 530 to 560 deliveries.

A spokesman for the company did not want to comment on the information and referred to the upcoming publication of the figures for orders and deliveries, the report said. According to Bloomberg information, Airbus wants to announce the figures for deliveries and orders in the coming week. Airbus no longer has an official target after the plan to deliver around 880 (2019: 863) passenger and cargo aircraft in 2020 was canceled without replacement because of the unprecedented slump in air traffic in the spring.

In the spring, the deliveries had slumped due to the Corona crisis, but the numbers have increased slightly since the summer. 64 new commercial aircraft were handed over in November. In the first eleven months of 2020, the group delivered 477 machines. If there are between 550 and 560 planes by the end of the year, this results in a value between 73 and 83 planes for December. That would make December the best month of the year for this size – 72 planes were delivered in October.

Regardless of how many aircraft Airbus actually delivered in December, it is already certain that Airbus clearly outperformed arch-rival Boeing from the USA last year. By the end of November, there were just 118 aircraft. Last year, the US group had to struggle not only with Corona, but also with the consequences of the flight ban for its 737 Max plane.

The machines of this aircraft type were withdrawn from service in March 2019 after two crashes with 346 dead. The main cause of the accidents was a faulty control program that steered the machines towards the ground. After a series of technical changes and improvements to the software, the US aviation authority FAA only recently approved the use of the Boeing 737 Max again.

When looking to the future, however, not only the deliveries are interesting, but also a look at the order books. Both Airbus and Boeing are still on many orders – but many of them are shaking because of the corona-related crisis in aviation. Industry representatives expect that global air traffic will only return to the level of 2019 in a few years.

The top management of the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus have therefore significantly reduced production and announced the shedding of tens of thousands of jobs. So far, Airbus has largely avoided cancellations, after eleven months they amounted to just 84 – eleven more than from January to October. Most of the 66 machines came from the first quarter and, according to Airbus, had nothing to do with the Corona crisis