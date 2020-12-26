LONDON (dpa-AFX) – After thousands of negative corona rapid tests in the Kent border region, most truck drivers were able to cross the border into France after standing still for days. “15,526 # coronavirus tests have now been carried out,” tweeted British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Saturday afternoon. “Only 36 positive results that will now be verified.” Only drivers with a negative Corona test result are currently allowed to cross the border from England to France by sea or through the tunnel because of a mutated virus variant.

The closed Manston airfield, where the drivers were waiting in their trucks for the tests, is now empty and should no longer be used, Shapps said. On Friday evening, around 3,000 trucks were still standing in a traffic jam, and by Saturday morning half of them would have left the port, according to the Ministry of Transport. Traffic is slowly returning to normal.

Many of the drivers had been waiting for days on the motorway in front of the English Channel and also had to spend most of the Christmas days in their cabs. France had completely closed its border because of a newly discovered, possibly even more contagious, coronavirus variant in Great Britain. On Wednesday, London and Paris agreed on the reopening – on the condition that all drivers coming from England are tested before crossing to the continent.

However, representatives of the logistics industry warned on Saturday not to take a deep breath. “It’s not over yet,” said Duncan Buchanan of the Road Haulage Association, according to the PA news agency. Many drivers had postponed their trips due to the situation and would queue up again in the coming days.

More than 1000 forces from the British Army as well as French fire fighters and medical teams from Poland had helped to test as many drivers as possible in a short time. They also provided those waiting with food packages and drinks. Several aid organizations also helped the stranded with essentials. Many drivers had previously complained that they had run out of water and food. There weren’t enough toilets either.

According to the German ambassador in London, Andreas Michaelis, some German drivers were also stuck in the chaos on the holidays. “This is a difficult Christmas,” wrote Michaelis on Twitter.

The British opposition MP Barry Sheerman criticized: “Thousands of truck drivers are stranded in dire circumstances in Dover and neither the Prime Minister nor any other cabinet member have the courage to pay them a visit on Christmas Day. Shame on you,” wrote the Labor politician on Twitter ./swe/DP/zb