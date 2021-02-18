ROM (dpa-AFX) – A few days after the swearing-in, Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his cabinet want to take the last hurdle set by the constitution in parliament. The second vote of confidence is scheduled for Thursday evening in the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, the smaller chamber of the Italian parliament, Draghi secured a clear majority on Wednesday with 262 of 304 votes cast. 40 senators voted against his government. According to the Ansa news agency, these included 15 senators from the five-star movement. The party had actually spoken out in favor of Draghi internally, but this determination caused a dispute.

According to experts, the former President of the European Central Bank can also count on a firm majority in the Chamber of Deputies. There he officially presented the text for his government program on Wednesday. A “discussion of the government reports” was scheduled for Thursday morning (9:00 am). This is to be followed by a general debate and, later that evening, the vote of confidence.

In his keynote speech in the Senate on Wednesday, Draghi had campaigned for the support of the people’s representatives. It was the first time that the longtime monetary watchdog made a more detailed statement on his political agenda. “Today unity is not an option, it is a duty,” said Draghi. In around 50 minutes, the 73-year-old listed many tasks that his cabinet wants to take on: a faster vaccination campaign, reforms in the economy and administration and the creation of an investment plan to give Italy the 209 billion euros from the EU reconstruction fund, which are available in principle to back up.

Last Saturday, head of state Sergio Mattarella Draghi and his cabinet of professional politicians and non-party experts swore in. As soon as he was in office, the government decided, for example, that the ski areas in many Italian regions must remain closed until March 5th due to the corona pandemic. According to the constitution, a new cabinet must submit to the vote of confidence in both houses of parliament within ten days of being sworn in.

The previous government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte lost its majority in mid-January because Matteo Renzi’s small party Italia Viva had left the center-left coalition. Conte resigned a little later. The sounding out of a majority for his alliance failed – and Mattarella gave Draghi the mandate to form a government./jon/DP/zb