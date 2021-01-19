LINZ (dpa-AFX) – The Austrian IT service provider S&T wants to continue growing in the new year. Sales are expected to rise by more than 15 percent to at least 1.4 billion euros, as the SDAX-listed company announced in Linz on Tuesday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are expected to reach at least 140 million euros in 2021. S&T confirmed the medium-term planning up to 2023.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company believes it is ahead of plan based on preliminary figures. There are also words of praise from the analysis company Jefferies: S&T exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter. The news was very well received by the shareholders: the price rose by more than 6 percent to around 19.60 euros in the morning.

The management had only raised the annual targets for 2020 in November and expected revenues of around 1.2 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least 122 million euros.

“Our business developed very well in the past Corona year,” said S&T boss Hannes Niederhauser, according to the announcement. “I am optimistic for the next few years and, based on the well-filled order books, I expect the profitable growth of the past few years to continue.” The Austrians will publish the full annual report on March 25th.

In the Corona crash, the SDAX-listed paper slumped from over 25 euros to a good 13 euros in March. By the beginning of August it had recovered to over 25 euros. Since then, however, the shareholders have had to face significant setbacks, also due to criticism from a British investor, it fell to a good 15 euros in October ./knd/mne/jha/